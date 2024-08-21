Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,083 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

IBM traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.04. 1,789,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

