Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 299 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $109.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,011,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,158. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.65.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

