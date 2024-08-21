Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 319.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,450,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,566 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $93,634,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after buying an additional 595,746 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,161,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after buying an additional 546,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.29. The company had a trading volume of 651,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,203. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.17. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $98.71.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.