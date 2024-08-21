Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $412,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Progressive were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 64,612 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Progressive by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 361,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,562,000 after buying an additional 109,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.41.

PGR traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.21. 1,450,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $129.31 and a one year high of $240.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.30 and its 200 day moving average is $207.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,874,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,441 shares of company stock worth $25,111,350. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

