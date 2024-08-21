Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $203,000 in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in PDD by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDD by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in PDD by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,354,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278,188. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day moving average of $132.71. The company has a market cap of $200.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.63. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.