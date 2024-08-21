Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 109 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 172.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $3,694,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.02.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,779 shares of company stock worth $3,971,833. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PNC traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $173.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,259. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $182.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.