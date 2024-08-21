Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 1,489 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,899,000 after acquiring an additional 170,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,738,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,941,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $171.13. 308,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $171.46.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.