Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 389 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 209.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 657 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE FCX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,346,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,481,693. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

