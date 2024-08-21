Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 888 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,470. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,342 shares of company stock worth $2,173,668. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

