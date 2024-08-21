Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 90,897 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,059,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,897 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 3.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $115,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in AT&T by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock remained flat at $19.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. 19,694,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,183,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

