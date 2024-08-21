Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 20,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,349,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.72. 1,503,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $145.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.55. The company has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.90%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

