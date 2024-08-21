Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 4,590 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $40,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,521,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,511,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $72.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

