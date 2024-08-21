Comparing STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiTime and STMicroelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $143.99 million 22.37 -$80.54 million ($4.13) -33.72 STMicroelectronics $15.41 billion 1.81 $4.21 billion $3.90 7.92

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

SiTime has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SiTime and STMicroelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 1 3 0 2.75 STMicroelectronics 0 4 7 0 2.64

SiTime currently has a consensus target price of $130.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.65%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus target price of $43.13, indicating a potential upside of 39.73%. Given STMicroelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than SiTime.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of SiTime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -60.46% -10.53% -8.40% STMicroelectronics 19.68% 18.18% 12.52%

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats SiTime on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs), and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; and radio frequency (RF) products. It also offers application-specific standard products for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. In addition, the company provides assembly and other services. It sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. The company serves automotive, industrial, personal electronics and communications equipment, and computers and peripherals markets. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

