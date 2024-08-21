Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CON opened at $23.27 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $477.92 million for the quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

We were founded in 1979 and have grown to be the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations. Our national presence enables us to provide access to high-quality care that supports our mission to improve the health of America’s workforce. As of March 31, 2024, we operated 547 stand-alone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 37 states.

