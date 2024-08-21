Concordium (CCD) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week

Concordium (CCD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Concordium has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $31.52 million and approximately $503,894.02 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,395,793,603 coins and its circulating supply is 9,863,309,916 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

