CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $94.73

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.73, but opened at $101.00. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $102.85, with a volume of 171,177 shares.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The business had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2,931.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.