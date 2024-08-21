Contrasting Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) & Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) and Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Atreca and Rezolute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atreca alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca N/A -157.90% -71.39% Rezolute N/A -60.90% -54.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atreca and Rezolute, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca 0 0 0 0 N/A Rezolute 0 0 7 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Rezolute has a consensus price target of $10.43, indicating a potential upside of 140.29%. Given Rezolute’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rezolute is more favorable than Atreca.

This table compares Atreca and Rezolute’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca N/A N/A -$97.16 million ($2.50) -0.04 Rezolute N/A N/A -$51.79 million ($1.14) -3.81

Rezolute is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atreca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Atreca shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Rezolute shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Atreca shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Rezolute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Atreca has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolute has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rezolute beats Atreca on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atreca

(Get Free Report)

Atreca, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform. The company's ATRC-101 product candidate reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast cancer samples from multiple patients; and ATRC-501/MAM01, that targets the circumsporozoite protein of Plasmodium falciparum for the treatment of malaria. Its products in pre-clinical stage include APN-497444, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) against a novel tumor glycan target; and APN-346958, a CD3 bispecific T-cell engager against an RNA-binding protein target. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xencor, Inc. for research, development, and commercialization of novel CD3 bispecific antibodies in oncology; licensing agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute for the development and commercialization of MAM01/ATRC-501 for the prevention of malaria. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About Rezolute

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc. and changed its name to Rezolute, Inc. in December 2017. Rezolute, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.