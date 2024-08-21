Contrasting Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) and KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA)

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) and Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KALA BIO and Trevena, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KALA BIO 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trevena 0 0 1 0 3.00

KALA BIO presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 161.90%. Trevena has a consensus price target of $125.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,635.23%. Given Trevena’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevena is more favorable than KALA BIO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KALA BIO N/A -366.43% -66.41% Trevena N/A -1,018.15% -105.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KALA BIO and Trevena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares KALA BIO and Trevena’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KALA BIO $3.89 million 4.56 -$42.20 million ($15.15) -0.42 Trevena $3.12 million 1.25 -$40.29 million ($2.68) -1.71

Trevena has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KALA BIO. Trevena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KALA BIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of KALA BIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Trevena shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of KALA BIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Trevena shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

KALA BIO has a beta of -2.03, indicating that its stock price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevena has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KALA BIO beats Trevena on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects. Its preclinical development product, including KPI-014 for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to KALA BIO, Inc. in August 2023. KALA BIO, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain. Trevena, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

