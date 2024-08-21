Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.73. 2,964,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,682. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.