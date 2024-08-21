Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Coty has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

