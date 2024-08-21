Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,840 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 134,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 153,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.98. 1,933,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,674. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average of $115.58.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
