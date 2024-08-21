Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.21

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.21 and last traded at C$7.19, with a volume of 226621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark cut Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

