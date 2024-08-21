CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Plans $0.35 Semi-annual Dividend

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
CRH Trading Up 0.4 %
CRH opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that CRH will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Must-Buy Stocks Boosting Value with Buybacks—Act Now
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is Lam Research the Semiconductor Stock You’ve Been Overlooking?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Are Tech Stocks Making a Comeback? 3 Top Picks Leading the Way
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.