CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Plans $0.35 Semi-annual Dividend

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

CRH Trading Up 0.4 %

CRH opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that CRH will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

