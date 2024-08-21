Critical Contrast: Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) versus GAP (NYSE:GPS)

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GAP and Industria de Diseño Textil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAP 0 7 9 0 2.56 Industria de Diseño Textil 0 1 1 0 2.50

GAP presently has a consensus price target of $26.51, suggesting a potential upside of 12.68%. Given GAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GAP is more favorable than Industria de Diseño Textil.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAP $15.00 billion 0.60 $502.00 million $1.80 13.41 Industria de Diseño Textil $38.90 billion 4.28 $5.82 billion $0.96 27.85

This table compares GAP and Industria de Diseño Textil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than GAP. GAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industria de Diseño Textil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

GAP has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of GAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of GAP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GAP and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAP 4.52% 27.57% 6.30% Industria de Diseño Textil 15.09% 31.68% 16.27%

Dividends

GAP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Industria de Diseño Textil pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. GAP pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industria de Diseño Textil pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GAP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

GAP beats Industria de Diseño Textil on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruña, Spain.

