Critical Review: CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) & Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR)

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CaliberCos and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.64%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is more favorable than CaliberCos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CaliberCos and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $84.37 million 0.17 -$12.70 million ($0.74) -0.88 Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $69.25 million 4.35 $33.71 million $1.84 6.55

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CaliberCos has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CaliberCos and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -18.14% -19.75% -5.30% Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 47.28% -7.29% -0.77%

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT beats CaliberCos on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

