CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $381.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Shares of CRWD opened at $266.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 502.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.81. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $141.97 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after buying an additional 122,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

