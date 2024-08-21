Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Performance
CULP opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $5.99.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,010,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
