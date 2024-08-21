Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

CULP opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Culp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

In other Culp news, major shareholder Aron R. English bought 39,248 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $186,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,286,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,134. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Culp news, major shareholder Aron R. English bought 39,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $186,428.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,286,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Aron R. English bought 22,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,308,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,542,345. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 102,172 shares of company stock valued at $507,138 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,010,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.