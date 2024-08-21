CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. CVD Equipment accounts for 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

