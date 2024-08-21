CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in CVS Health by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 790,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,296,274. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

