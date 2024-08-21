CyberConnect (CYBER) Trading 6% Higher This Week

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for $3.21 or 0.00005311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded up 6% against the US dollar. CyberConnect has a market cap of $83.78 million and $11.34 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,121,400 tokens. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 26,121,400 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.15233535 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $11,180,000.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

