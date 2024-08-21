D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $186.43

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $186.43 and last traded at $185.51, with a volume of 676962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average is $152.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bfsg LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.