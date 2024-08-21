Dakota Wealth Management Buys 1,824 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 252,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,356,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,582,080.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,412,555 shares of company stock worth $10,375,916.

BIGZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. 84,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,897. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

