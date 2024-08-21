Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $1,198,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 148,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,519 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.21. 109,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $70.34. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

