Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,039 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.20. The company had a trading volume of 100,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,793. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of -386.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.20 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.