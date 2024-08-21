Dakota Wealth Management Invests $57,000 in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in FIGS by 50.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $228,849.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 44,638 shares of company stock worth $252,720 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIGS Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of FIGS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,351. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $995.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.42.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $144.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Articles

