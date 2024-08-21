DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

DBV Technologies Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $87.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.68. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.41% and a negative net margin of 638.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

