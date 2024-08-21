Degen Trading Down 7.4% This Week (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Degen has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Degen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Degen has a market capitalization of $55.51 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00443967 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $9,667,038.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

