Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $7.78 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $7.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.77. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 180,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

