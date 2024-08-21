Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Despegar.com in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Despegar.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Despegar.com’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DESP. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Despegar.com Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE DESP opened at $10.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Despegar.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 72.5% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,923,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,824 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 163.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 52,345 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter worth about $1,309,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Despegar.com

(Get Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.