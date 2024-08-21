Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.
LINE has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.
In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lineage news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $191,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.
