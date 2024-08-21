Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Reaches New 1-Year High at $196.20

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €196.20 ($218.00) and last traded at €196.45 ($218.28), with a volume of 213179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €195.20 ($216.89).

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is €188.36 and its 200-day moving average is €187.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

