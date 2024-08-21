DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) Declares Dividend of $0.04

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON DFI opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.37. DFI Retail Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.33.
About DFI Retail Group
