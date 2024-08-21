Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 70000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Diamcor Mining Stock Down 12.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

