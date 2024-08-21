Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dorian LPG by 60.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,566.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE LPG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.27. 82,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.48% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.