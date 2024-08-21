Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Gap Down to $194.20

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $194.20, but opened at $179.98. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $177.62, with a volume of 265,067 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 5,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

