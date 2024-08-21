Dymension (DYM) Price Reaches $1.39 on Exchanges

Dymension (DYM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dymension has a market cap of $277.24 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,031,737,340 coins and its circulating supply is 199,361,117 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,031,690,292 with 199,275,965 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.35762569 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $10,246,933.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

