Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,312 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Eastman Kodak worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KODK. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 53,381 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 39.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. 283,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $402.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.18.

Eastman Kodak Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

