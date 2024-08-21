eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.69

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.69 and last traded at $57.59, with a volume of 595445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after purchasing an additional 189,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $404,879,000 after purchasing an additional 838,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eBay by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

