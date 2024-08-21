EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in July

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 904,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 965,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,015.0 days.
EDP Renováveis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.
EDP Renováveis Company Profile
