EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in July

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 904,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 965,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,015.0 days.

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2023, it had an installed capacity of 6,891 megawatts in the United States; 2,042 megawatts in Spain; 1,413 megawatts in Portugal; 1,165 megawatts in Brazil; 798 megawatts in Poland; 521 megawatts in Romania; 496 megawatts in Mexico; 427 megawatts in Canada; 412 megawatts in Italy; 402 megawatts in Vietnam; 315 megawatts in Singapore; 244 megawatts in France; 123 megawatts in China; 83 megawatts in Chile; 80 megawatts in Greece; 43 megawatts in Taiwan; 11 megawatts in Belgium; 9 megawatts in the Netherlands; 7 megawatts in Thailand; and 5 megawatts in the United Kingdom.

