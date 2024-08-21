Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $34.21 million and $648,866.13 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000845 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,142,405 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

